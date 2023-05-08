VTEX (VTEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect VTEX to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 151.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

