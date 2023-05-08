Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Vulcan Materials worth $94,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $193.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $199.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.66.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

