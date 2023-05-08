W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.48% of W. P. Carey worth $77,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.94%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

