Walken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.41 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and $2.29 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Walken has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,232 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

