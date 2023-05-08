Waste Connections, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
Waste Connections has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Shares of WCN opened at $140.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
