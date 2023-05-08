Waste Connections, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Waste Connections has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $140.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

