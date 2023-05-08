Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $50.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.
Ryan Specialty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,171 shares of company stock worth $3,145,617 in the last ninety days. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $1,216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 264,066 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
