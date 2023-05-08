Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $50.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.98% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,171 shares of company stock worth $3,145,617 in the last ninety days. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth $1,216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 264,066 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

