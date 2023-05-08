Wells Fargo & Company Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $43.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.44. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $1,868,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

