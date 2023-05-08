Wells Fargo & Company Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $88.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

