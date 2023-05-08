Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,130,000 after acquiring an additional 239,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,222,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $65.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

