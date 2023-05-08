W&T Offshore (WTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE WTI opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several research firms have commented on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in W&T Offshore by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 109,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

