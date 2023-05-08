XPEL (XPEL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. On average, analysts expect XPEL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14. XPEL has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $774,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,696,025.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in XPEL by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in XPEL by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in XPEL by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

