Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,249,319 shares of company stock valued at $156,584,797. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.