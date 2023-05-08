XYO Market Cap Achieves $53.76 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $53.76 million and approximately $482,754.11 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018680 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,891.87 or 1.00062507 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00418764 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $504,811.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

