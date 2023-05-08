Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) & Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Head to Head Review

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Yield10 Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Shineco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -797.00% -43.16% -25.12% Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shineco and Yield10 Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shineco has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shineco and Yield10 Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $1.90 million 6.31 -$27.03 million N/A N/A Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 33.91 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.09

Yield10 Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shineco.

Summary

Shineco beats Yield10 Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

(Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.