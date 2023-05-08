Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. On average, analysts expect Zai Lab to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $37.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.16. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

