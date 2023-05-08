Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 6,800 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $99,652.50.

Z stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

