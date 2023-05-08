Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Purchases $203,800.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 729.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

