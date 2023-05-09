2,275 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $441.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

