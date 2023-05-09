4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. On average, analysts expect 4D Molecular Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $531.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.51.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,995 shares of company stock worth $595,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.