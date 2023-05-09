522,806 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 522,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,750,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Ball at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.