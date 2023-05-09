Adicet Bio (ACET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). On average, analysts expect Adicet Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ACET stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $286.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.20. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $83,526.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 277,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 264,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 240,563 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

