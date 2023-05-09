Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.74. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at $539,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 61,898 shares of company stock worth $48,280 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

