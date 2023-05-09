Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,896 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Agiliti were worth $36,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGTI. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth $6,706,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 22.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 415,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 281.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 231,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $438,586.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,086.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,647 shares in the company, valued at $819,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 30,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $438,586.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $563,086.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,804 shares of company stock valued at $998,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

