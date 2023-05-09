Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 192.13%. On average, analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %
ALPN opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $358.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.26. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
