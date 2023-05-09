Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $24,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $293.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,639 shares of company stock worth $6,589,282. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

