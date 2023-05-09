AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $32,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.81.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

