Aptinyx (APTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Aptinyx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Aptinyx has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 129,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
Featured Articles
