Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

