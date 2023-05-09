Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,333 shares of company stock valued at $54,019,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

