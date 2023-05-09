Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,033 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Digital by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $348,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297,603 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,081.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,705 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Shares of WDC opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

