Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.67 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

