Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

