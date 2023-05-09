Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Okta by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,027 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Okta by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.15. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

