Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $378.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $572.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.