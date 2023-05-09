Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

