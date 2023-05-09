Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

