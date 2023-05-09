Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,173 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

