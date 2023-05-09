Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMPGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 670.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Earnings History for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

