Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 670.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

