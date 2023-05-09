Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.16% and a negative net margin of 670.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, analysts expect Armata Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
- Analysts Lining Up Outside Six Flags for Double-Digit Upside
- Snowflake Upgraded As Headwinds Ease: AI In Focus
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.