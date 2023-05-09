Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $34,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,002 shares of company stock valued at $24,720,009 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $215.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.