Bank of America Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $100.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $108.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

