Barclays Trims Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Target Price to $52.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.
TSN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
TSN opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
- Are Small Caps a Harbinger of Market Declines?
- Analysts Lining Up Outside Six Flags for Double-Digit Upside
- Snowflake Upgraded As Headwinds Ease: AI In Focus
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.