Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Argus downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

