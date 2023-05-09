Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,080,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,645 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $66,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,438,000 after acquiring an additional 148,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

