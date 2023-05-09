Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,329 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.23% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

