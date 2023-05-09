Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Block were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.12.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

