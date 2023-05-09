Boston Partners Acquires 651 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in BOX were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 133,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BOX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 594,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. Analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

