California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $64,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $209.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.