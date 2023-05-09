California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 11,671 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Principal Financial Group worth $49,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Recommended Stories

