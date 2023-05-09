California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $66,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 234,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $281.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

