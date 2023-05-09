California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,010 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of VICI Properties worth $69,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE VICI opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

